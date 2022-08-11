Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.

A formal arraignment has been scheduled for Loretta Vanburen later this month.

In September of 2019, her husband, Terry Vanburen was found dead in his home from a single gunshot wound.

Vanburen reportedly called 911 to report her husband’s death, but when police arrived on scene they found the death to be suspicious, and contacted the OSBI.

She is set to appear in court on August 25.

