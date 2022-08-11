Comanche man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been sentenced.

David Flores Villanueva will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole, and he’s ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution to the victim’s family.

Villanueva was convicted on 1st degree murder in late June for the stabbing death of Loud in May of 2020 in Northwest Lawton.

Villaneuva’s lawyers argued that the killing was done in self defense.

