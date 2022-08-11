Duncan Public Schools back to school bash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public School staff were ready to get the new school year started. They made a sea of red at the Simmons Center celebrating their school pride with cheering dancing and singing. They started the event with the band, cheer, and pom squad to set the tone.

Duncan Public Schools new Superintendent Dr. Channa Byerly brought back an old tradition started by a past superintendent, by choosing two teachers for which she would substitute for half a day.

“And I’ll never forget that, cause I thought wow what an amazing leader. To be able to say you go take a free day off and I’m going to take over your role. And I thought if I ever become a superintendent I am going to do that, so I had that opportunity this morning,” Dr. Byerly said.

Dr. Byerly said they have three main goals this year, number one is safety and security.

“I’ve met several times with our local police department, we’ve gone through buildings. We’ve had several conversations, we want our families to know that they’re safe. We want our students and staff to feel safe. So that’s an ongoing conversation that never ends,” Dr. Byerly said.

Number two is empowering students, and number three is highlighting positive accomplishments.

“Seeing what they do, making them understand that what they do is so important and was an ongoing tradition of excellence. That is our motto for Duncan public schools, and I truly believe that we have excellent things happening every day in our district,” Dr. Byerly said.

Gerry Brooks a social media star and an elementary school principal was the guest speaker at the back-to-school back. His words did not only motivate teachers but also support staff and administrators.

“And what I took away from it, is what we know as educators. You have so much power in how you treat a child. And how you impact and influence s child. You have that ability every day and it’s a choice,” Dr. Byerly said.

For Duncan Public schools students classes start on August 18th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.