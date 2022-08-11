Eastern Sports Management to head youth sports in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Sports Authority wrapped up negotiations Thursday, and finalized a contract with Eastern Sports Management, who will now be running youth sports in Lawton.

ESM has already began their work with the City of Lawton, by making the transition with Parks and Recreation a smooth one for parents, coaches, and athletes.

At Thursday’s meeting, Lawton Youth and Sports Authority officials also approved a nearly $32,000 budget for this fiscal year.

To learn more, visit ESM’s newly launched website, by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.