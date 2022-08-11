Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation

Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.(Pxfuel)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Food prices are still sky-high despite slowing inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries soared 13% in a year, the largest annual increase since March 1979.

Eggs, flour, chicken, milk, ground beef, fruits and vegetables have all gotten more expensive.

A new report indicates runaway inflation may be cooling, but prices are still hot. (CNN, POOL, KUSA)

Several factors have contributed to these rising prices, including higher costs for fuel and labor, a deadly avian flu in the U.S., a drought in Brazil, and the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, demand continues to grow.

People can’t simply stop buying food when prices rise, but they are opting for less expensive options, such as swapping steak for chicken.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information...
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens
Authorities say the case of a missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being...
Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year