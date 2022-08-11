Expert Connections
First Alert 7 Forecast: Is it too soon to hope?

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re now experiencing the typical summer slog, that we typically see every August as a zone of high pressure descends on our area. As the saying goes, “when a high is nearby, it’s hot and dry” and that is certainly what we’re expecting over the next several days.

Not a drop of rain in sight as we wrap up the week with highs remaining in the high 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Bright, sunny skies will be occupying our daytime hours. So if you are planning on heading down to the last two days of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo don’t forget to grab the sunglasses and hat! We can also expect some light 5 to 15 mph breezes from the east to southeast winds helping out a little bit.

Thankfully, it isn’t until after the rodeo wraps up that the heat really kicks in to full gear. Sunday begins a trip back to triple digit road that will last through Tuesday, giving us highs of 101, 103, and 104 degrees respectively. Similarly, lows also on the rise during this time, wandering up to mid 70s overnight. Winds will lean toward a more southerly flow as the high pressure peaks.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the dome retreats, bringing with it a cold front dipping into our area, dropping temps back down to 98 degrees for Wednesday afternoon and even 92 degrees on Thursday. This front also brings with it the possibility of much-needed rain for parts of our area late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday and Thursday.

While still a way down the road, it’s always great to have a glimmer of hope in sight as bonus forecast is showing highs in the 80s!!!

Hope y’all have a great rest of the day!

-First Alert 7 Meteorologist Collin Mertz

First Alert 7 Forecast