Interview: Dr. Kathryn Briner Discusses Comanche Nation’s Involvement on Disney’s Latest Film ‘Prey’

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Disney’s most recent film ‘Prey’ is the fifth installment in the ‘Predator franchise and is set 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation.

7News spoke with Dr. Kathryn Pewenofkit Briner, Comanche Nation’s Director of Language Planning and Development, about her involvement on Disney’s latest film ‘Prey.’

Briner discussed how her connection with Disney came about and revealed some behind the scene details.

Briner worked with a team in Oklahoma City to adapt the script, record guide tracks for the actors, and work alongside them during recording to ensure everything was authentic.

She also said that it’s incredible the film is inspiring people to look the Comanche Nation language up and think about language revitalization.

There are few first language speakers, but Briner said they’re turning the tide as they move into adult immersion. They currently have people learning the language as full-time jobs to become teachers and help keep it alive.

‘Prey’ is available to stream on Hulu in English and the Comanche language.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

