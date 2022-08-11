Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

LPS employees now have a scholarship with Cameron University

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has a new partnership with the Lawton Public School Foundation. The university is now offering scholarships to LPS employees, to help further their education. This partnership is meant to help all LPS employees, including support staff, emergency certified teachers, and teachers wanting to earn a master’s degree.

Scholarships available to attend Cameron University range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the number of class hours and classifications that the employee needs.

Lisa Carson, the Executive Director of the Lawton Public School Foundation and a retired Principal for Lawton Public Schools, said oftentimes employees don’t have the money to go back to school.

“Support staff, but maybe a teacher assistant or maybe a cook, or maybe a custodian that was in my building that was just amazing with kids. And often times, I would say why do you not go back to school to get your teaching certificate? And almost every time it was the same response, I can’t financially do that,” Carson said.

Jennifer Dennis Dean of the School of Graduate and Professional Studies said the university was approached about the program a month ago.

“And the conversation evolved, and here we are. The board voted to give us a $10,000 donation and Cameron University was very pleased with that, and we decided to put an additional $20,000 tuition waivers with those funds in order to be able to help Lawton public school teachers,” Dennis said.

Dennis said Cameron University is aware of the teacher shortage in Oklahoma. She said one way this program will help that shortage is by helping support staff, like bus drivers and custodians, become teachers.

“Well part of our mission at Cameron is to support Southwest Oklahoma and to help create teachers for southwest Oklahoma, so we’re doing that through this program and are very pleased that the LPS foundation reached out to us with this gift so that we can help more teachers in Lawton public schools,” Dennis said.

Employees must be admitted and enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 22nd.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information...
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
Deputies cited 26-year-old Victoria Hampton with child endangerment and contributing to the...
Sheriff: Woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving boy alcohol

Latest News

The Lawton Sports Authority wrapped up negotiations Thursday, and finalized a contract with...
Eastern Sports Management to head youth sports in Lawton
It’s that time of year again for students all across Texoma, and teachers and faculty at...
Central Middle School invites students back with help from local community leaders
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries
It’s that time of year again for students all across Texoma, and teachers and faculty at...
Central Middle School invites students back with help from local community leaders - clipped version
A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud