LPS has new bus boundaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools bus boundaries were changed in a school board meeting in April 2021.

Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living West of 38th are bussed to Eisenhower.

The district’s chief operating officer blames the confusion on a miscommunication from the transportation barn.

I spoke to a mother of 3 who says she went online to find out her sons bus schedule.

She said she was shocked to see their school was no longer in their pick up area.

“I get them having to switch the district and everything, I understand that, but it’s the way they went about it, nobody knew,” said Wedman.

Wedman said she asked for a bus schedule at check-in last week, but was told the bus schedule was not ready yet.

“There was no emails there was no letters sent out, when we did his check in nothing was said by the school,” she said.

Wedman tried contacting the bus barn several times but has been unsuccessful.

LPS said they have been receiving a lot of phone calls.

They also said this all pertains to Tomlinson students who chose Central Middle School or Lawton High School a year ago when the change was approved.

The new transportation routing system is not showing their routes.

“I would like to apologize to all of our parents who have fell victim to a miscommunication that came from the transportation barn, we are working really hard to fix that,” said James.

James said parents who are having issues with transportation can call the bus barn, to find the closest bus stop to their home.

He does not want this to cause a hardship for parents.

“Lawton Public Schools has a mission to make sure that we provide them transportation to the school they have always attended we are committed to doing that for our parents,” said James.

To find out what bus route your student can take you can visit the Lawton Public School website and click the bus route icon, where you can put in your address but you must make sure the school has your current address on file or it will not work.

