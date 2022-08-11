Expert Connections
Researchers monitor Oklahoma waste water for pathogens

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has partnered with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center..
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has partnered with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center to monitor pathogens in the state’s waste water.

Officials say that wastewater surveillance allowed them to better predict case surges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they hope it will be helpful monitoring other virus.

The OSDH will monitor for multiple different virus, including COVID-19, Monkeypox, West Nile virus and Salmonella.

Monitoring will be completely anonymous, and samples will not be tracked to any one person.

For more information about this and other ways the OSDH is working to improve public health, click here.

Students with Altus Public Schools headed back to class Thursday, with one lingering concern on...
Altus Public Schools Rave App keeps kids safe on campus
Teachers in Altus were given a lesson on how to keep their students safe during an active...
Altus teachers participate in active shooter training