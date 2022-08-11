Researchers monitor Oklahoma waste water for pathogens

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has partnered with researchers at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma Health and Sciences Center to monitor pathogens in the state’s waste water.

Officials say that wastewater surveillance allowed them to better predict case surges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they hope it will be helpful monitoring other virus.

The OSDH will monitor for multiple different virus, including COVID-19, Monkeypox, West Nile virus and Salmonella.

Monitoring will be completely anonymous, and samples will not be tracked to any one person.

