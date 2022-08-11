Expert Connections
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton

Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton.
By Cade Taylor and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near 18th and Baldwin in Lawton.

Lawton Fire Department officials said two sheds near the alley were destroyed in the fire, but luckily, no one was inside when it happened.

There were early reports of possible explosions in connection to the fire, but firefighters have yet to find the source of the explosions.

Lawton Fire Department, Lawton Police Department, and Kirks EMS were all on scene to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

