Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police are currently investigating a shooting in which someone was hit early Wednesday...
One person hit following shooting in Central Lawton
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is prepared to offer a $5,000 reward for information...
OSBI offers reward for information on Comanche County cold case
Lawton Police Department officials have identified the unknown device found in Lawton over the...
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
FAMILY OF TONYA BRAND REFLECT ON HER LIFE
Family of Tonya Brand reflects on her life
A celebration of the heritage of Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition is set for...
Interview: Ranch Oak Reunion coming to Lawton

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving Americans a little bit of...
US wholesale inflation fell in July for 1st time in 2 years