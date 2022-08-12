Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend with sunny skies dominating

First Alert Forecast 6am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A mild morning will lead to another day of sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph, so there will be a little bit of a breeze today. Not much to say other than it will be another August summertime day.

If you plan on doing anything this evening, like say going out to the third day of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, skies will be clear with temps around sunset in the 90s and 80s. A very enjoyable summer evening and night ahead as skies will be cloudless with lows in the low/mid 70s. Something to point out is that tonight is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, one of the most prolific of the year that can produce up to a 100 meteors per hour. Meteors can be difficult to spot as is, though will be even trickier thanks to the nearly-full moon, which will outshine a lot of celestial objects, like meteors, in its nearby vicinity in the night sky.

This weekend will be bone-dry as summer weather is back in full swing heading into early next week. Saturday will see temps for some get back into the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be much of the same, very sunny as temperatures will continue to cross into the triple digits for a majority of Texoma. That being said, it should be a very enjoyable summer weekend as temperatures will only be a few degrees above the average for this time of year with southeasterly winds at 5-15 mph.

Early next week’s afternoon highs will climb close to the 105° mark, especially on Tuesday thanks to pre-frontal warming. A mid-week cold front and strengthening trough out east will usher in a change to the weather pattern, one that is cooler and wetter. Temperatures will drop on Wednesday and Thursday into the 90s, even as low as the low 90s before next weekend. Showers and storms will be in the mix as well, bringing isolated to scattered coverage late next week with mostly cloudy skies.

