Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Carriage horse falls in freak accident, owner says

The owner of a horse carriage business says a horse that fell Thursday afternoon was due to a freak accident. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The owner of a horse carriage business in South Carolina says a horse was not injured after it fell in downtown Charleston.

WCSC reports Thomas Doyle, the owner of Palmetto Carriage Works, said the horse fell Thursday afternoon due to a freak accident.

According to Doyle, the horse got caught on a ring on the animal’s halter that was hooked to the front of the carriage. The horse then backed up and put the carriage in a jackknifed position.

After the driver called for help, Doyle said staff struggled to get the horse in the correct position to free it. And in the process, the horse fell over and freed itself.

Doyle said no injuries were reported, with the carriage and horse returning to the barn after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries
A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near...
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton

Latest News

At the Lake with Lexie visits Waurika Lake, a great place for a weekend getaway!
At the Lake with Lexie: Waurika Lake
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000