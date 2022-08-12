Expert Connections
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County deputy and a second person have been shot at a home between Bridge Creek and Blanchard.

The incident started earlier on Friday when the deputy was at the home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol began rushing to the scene to assist the Grady County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies around noon.

An OHP spokesman confirmed to media at the scene that the deputy was shot and transported with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was also shot and transported from the scene but the official did not have a status on their injuries.

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

This is still a developing story. We will bring you updates as we learn more.

