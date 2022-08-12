First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry into the Weekend | 8/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve seen plenty of sunshine on this Friday which has allowed for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 90s. Night 3 of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo kicks off tonight at 7:30. By then, temperatures will fall into the mid 90s with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. The sun will set at 8:25PM. With the loss of daylight, temperatures by the end of the Rodeo (10:30PM) will fall to around 84 degrees with clear skies and light east winds. As sunrise tomorrow morning rolls around, with a slight increase in moisture, this will help keep morning temperatures a few degrees warmer than earlier in the week. Many will fall into low to mid 70s.

Generally sunny conditions tomorrow with a few afternoon clouds are expected. Most of the area will see highs in the upper 90s with isolated low 100s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. A warming trend will continue through the weekend with high temperatures on Sunday afternoon rising at or above 100 degrees for most locations. Mostly sunny skies are expected with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

The center of high pressure will be overhead the central plains for the second half of the weekend. This will reinforce the warming trend with high temperatures on Monday near 103 degrees. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with south winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll stay dry Monday and most of the day on Tuesday with rain chances increasing for counties along I-40 later in the day.

A cold front is still looking to move in Tuesday. It’ll arrive to northwestern Oklahoma by mid-day Tuesday and nearing central Oklahoma by Tuesday night. It’ll clear the Red River by early Wednesday morning. Tuesday will be hot despite the front moving in. Pre-frontal warming and one last day of southwest winds will allow for temperatures to soar to 104 degrees. As mentioned previously, we’ll stay mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While heat advisories are not in place currently, one may need to be issued Monday and Tuesday give a return of high dewpoints.

Despite the cold front being mid-next week, there’s enough agreement from long-term models that high temperatures will cool off significantly following the frontal passage. Wednesday will remain somewhat average with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The real impacts from the cooler air won’t be felt until Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Widely scattered rain showers are also possible on Wednesday and again Thursday. Projected rain totals aren’t that impressive but we’ll take whatever we get. The heaviest of precipitation remains well to our northeast.

