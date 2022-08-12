Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

FISTA announces new CEMA AI program training with Dynetics, Inc.

More updates on the mall purchase and FISTA project are expected soon
More updates on the mall purchase and FISTA project are expected soon(kswo)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, has announced a partnership with Dynetics, Inc. for $29 million, in an effort to offer better training for combating CEMA threats.

The company’s program CEMA AI utilizes advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, track and respond to cyber electromagnetic activity threats, or CEMA.

The CEMA AI program is designed to prepare the U.S. Army to address the increasing importance of cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum threats.

FISTA currently helps to train and support soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill and two cross functional teams, Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense.

Officials hope the effort will bring high-tech jobs in engineering, mathematics, and computer science to the area, with average salaries of more than $100,000 a year.

They hope this will lead to further economic development in the Lawton/Fort Sill area.

For more information on Dynetics, Inc., click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries
A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near...
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

Latest News

A warming trend will continue through the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions
First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry into the Weekend | 8/12PM
The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan.
Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday
The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett,...
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend