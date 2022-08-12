FISTA announces new CEMA AI program training with Dynetics, Inc.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, has announced a partnership with Dynetics, Inc. for $29 million, in an effort to offer better training for combating CEMA threats.

The company’s program CEMA AI utilizes advanced techniques such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, track and respond to cyber electromagnetic activity threats, or CEMA.

The CEMA AI program is designed to prepare the U.S. Army to address the increasing importance of cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum threats.

FISTA currently helps to train and support soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill and two cross functional teams, Long Range Precision Fires and Air and Missile Defense.

Officials hope the effort will bring high-tech jobs in engineering, mathematics, and computer science to the area, with average salaries of more than $100,000 a year.

They hope this will lead to further economic development in the Lawton/Fort Sill area.

