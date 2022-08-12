Expert Connections
Flea Market Indian Taco Sale in Cache this Saturday

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Cache are invited to a Flea Market Indian Taco Sale on Saturday, featuring Indian arts and crafts and loads of flea market bargains.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Cahoma Community building, one mile west of Cache on Old Hwy 62, on August 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Organizers with the event want to encourage local vendors to attend.

Table space is only $10 and they even have tables available to rent for an extra $10/piece.

For more information, call Eleanor McDaniel at (580) 483-6864.

