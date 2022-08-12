Expert Connections
Jackson County Memorial physician honored by OU College of Medicine

Jackson County Memorial Hospital and one of its family medicine physicians were honored Thursday for excellent service offered to OU medical students.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Jackson County Memorial Hospital and one of its family medicine physicians were honored Thursday for excellent service offered to OU medical students.

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine recognized Dr. Jamie Hokett as a Distinguished Family Medicine Preceptor.

She was awarded for her commitment to mentoring and training medical students, and those who have worked under her say she greatly valued their learning and patient care.

In addition, JCMH was honored as an Outstanding Premier Medical Education Hub.

It was praised as integral to the community, while offering exceptional clinical training for OU students.

