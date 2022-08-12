Lawton Public Schools updates security

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With many schools security issues around the country, Lawton Public Schools has chosen to upgrade and implement new measures this school year.

On social media, parents have been expressing concern over a belief that officers would not be inside schools this year but officials say a misunderstanding is to blame.

“That rumor is just simply not true. Somebody got half a statement and where they came up with that I really don’t know. We have campus cops that will be patrolling in the building, outside the building and outside of a wider perimeter to incorporate our elementaries. We’re going to zone our security up into three zones around the secondary buildings so every zone will have plenty of officers”, said Assistant Superintendent Jason James.

Along with the patrols by officers, additional security measures are in place, including multiple cameras at the front entrances, side doors and exits. New double secure doors will also be added to the buildings.

“We’re trying to add what we call a double secure entry into our building so that way there there is always a locked door between any visitor into the building and our students and that provides us with with enhanced security. One of the charity is that we’re going to direct people into a main front door that gets them into the office”, said James.

The LPS police force went through four days of active shooter training this summer, two at Lawton High and the rest at Eisenhower Middle.

Officials want parents to know sending students to school is safe and the is their main focus.

“Number one the safety and security of our students and number two the educational outcomes for our students”, said James.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.