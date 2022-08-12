Pickle Fest is coming to the Lawton Farmers Market

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Pickle Fest time at the Lawton Farmers Market, giving local vendors and residents a chance to celebrate all things pickle!

The festival takes place Saturday, August 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market at 77 SW 4th Street.

This will be the first pickle-themed festival in southwest Oklahoma, with tons of fun activities, pickle-themed food, a pickle scavenger hunt and a pickle competition.

Categories for the competition include Dill pickles, Sweet pickles, Bread and Butter pickles, Hot and Spicy pickles and Best in Show.

All entries must be submitted to the judging table by 9 a.m., and contestants are limited to one entry per category.

Winners will receive $20 for 1st place, $10 for 2nd, $5 for 3rd and Best in Show will receive $25.

Kids interested in participating in the Pickle Scavenger hunt can pick up a flyer at the SNAP booth at the market.

For more information about Pickle Fest or the Lawton Farmers Market, click here.

Rules for the Pickle Competition are listed below.

Categories for the competition include Dill pickles, Sweet pickles, Bread and Butter pickles, Hot and Spicy pickles and Best in Show. (KSWO)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.