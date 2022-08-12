Expert Connections
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000

Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing charges that include exploitation of the elderly.(Floyd County Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her.

WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.

According to authorities, the woman said she met the men while they were working for a local tree company. However, they were working on their own during the commission of the crimes.

The Floyd County Police Department said the trio was arrested on Wednesday at a campsite, about 10 miles away from the victim’s home.

Police said the woman wrote 33 checks to the three men between December 2021 and April 2022 for various amounts. The men would reportedly follow her to the bank to collect cash.

Floyd County police said some tree work was completed, but the trees were still on the woman’s property, along with small brush piles. Shutters that were intended to be hung were barely attached and hanging by one screw in some cases.

According to police, Criswell and Dover are being charged with exploitation of the elderly and theft by deception, while being held on a $15,000 bond. Hammitt is being held on no bond on charges of exploitation of the elderly, theft by deception and probation violation.

According to Floyd County police, scams of this nature are not uncommon. Fraudsters often exaggerate the damage that needs to be repaired and embellish their skill level to give hope to victims who might only need small repairs. The scammers often drive away with small fortunes in return for little or no work.

The Floyd County Police Department encourages families and neighbors to check in with older relatives to ensure they are not being swindled.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

