Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

