Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend

By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon eating set to last all day long.

The festival’s annual parade takes place Friday night, at 5 p.m., in downtown Rush Springs, with opening ceremonies on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..

There will tons of fun activities including a Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest, the crowning of a new Watermelon Queen, and a free watermelon feed at 4 p.m..

The Watermelon Festival Rodeo, which began on Thursday, continues Friday at 8 p.m. at the Rusty Acres Arena on Highway 81.

For more information, click here.

