Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan.

A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located.

The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue the search for Pickens on Sunday at 8 a.m..

The team will meet at the old Haliburton building on Bois D’Arc street in Duncan.

They’ve asked for help from the public to aid in the search, or become a member of Integrity SAR to help with other searches.

During Sunday’s search, they plan on walking along Old Highway 7 from Duncan to Velma, and from Velma towards Ratliff City.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.