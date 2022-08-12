Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Search for Margie Pickens continues Sunday

The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan.
The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues, this weekend, for a missing elderly woman out of Duncan.

A Silver alert was issued for Margie Pickens, 84, in June, and after several search parties she still has yet to be located.

The newly formed Integrity Search and Rescue team will continue the search for Pickens on Sunday at 8 a.m..

The team will meet at the old Haliburton building on Bois D’Arc street in Duncan.

They’ve asked for help from the public to aid in the search, or become a member of Integrity SAR to help with other searches.

During Sunday’s search, they plan on walking along Old Highway 7 from Duncan to Velma, and from Velma towards Ratliff City.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries
A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
Lawton firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire around 3 p.m. Thursday, near...
Two sheds destroyed in fire in northwest Lawton
The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek

Latest News

The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett,...
Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
Residents in Cache are invited to a Flea Market Indian Taco Sale on Saturday, featuring Indian...
Flea Market Indian Taco Sale in Cache this Saturday