Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun.
7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event.
The Gospel Comedy show is Saturday at the McMahon Auditorium, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicking off at 7 p.m..
Tickets are $30 at the door, and can be purchased by clicking here.
