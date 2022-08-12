Spread the Word Ministries to host “A Night of Laughter” at McMahon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Spread The Word Ministries is preparing to host a special Gospel Comedian Show this weekend, and they’ve invited the community to join the fun.

7News was joined by comedian Mattie J and Pastor Warren Winns for more information on the event.

The Gospel Comedy show is Saturday at the McMahon Auditorium, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicking off at 7 p.m..

Tickets are $30 at the door, and can be purchased by clicking here.

