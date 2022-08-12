Stand Down event gives hope to Veterans in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations came together Friday morning to care for area veterans who may be struggling in their lives.

The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans was held at the Owens Multipurpose Center, connecting homeless Veterans, or Veterans at risk of homelessness, with VA resources and information on housing options.

Health services were also provided, from dental screenings to on-site wound care.

They also received care bags, which had food and beverages inside, and they were treated to both breakfast and lunch.

Jervis Jackson, with the Lawton Housing Authority, said organizers were happy to fill these needs for veterans, who may have needed it the most.

“A lot of veterans find themselves in compromising positions, and I feel like we owe them for their service. We owe them for their service at a minimum. We owe them a roof over their head, and a hot meal, and whatever we can to make them feel comfortable,” said Jackson.

Stand Down was a one-day event, but organizers hope to offer these services daily at the Lawton Housing Authority’s, soon-to-open, Veterans Resource Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.