Waurika residents mourn the death of Mayor Bill Everett

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The people of Waurika are mourning the death of their currently elected Mayor, Bill Everett, who passed away earlier this week.

He was 82.

In a social media post by the City of Waurika, officials said Everett served in the city government for 12 years, starting as a councilman before being elected to run the city as Mayor.

While Everett was the current elected mayor he stepped down from office while battling health issues.

In his place, Jacob Eck served as Waurika’s interim mayor, and will continue for the remainder of Everett’s term.

He is survived by his sister, 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren.

Any donations can be made, in his memory, to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

