Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say

A juvenile was charged in the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire woman and two young children. (Source: WMUR/GOFUNDME|FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile.

“We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said.

For neighbors in Northfield, it’s been an eerie week since 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot dead inside their home.

“Concern is part of it. But everybody is just - we don’t believe that something like this could happen,” Korenkiewicz said.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office announced that a juvenile has been taken into custody, charged in the juvenile justice system with three counts of murder and one count of falsifying evidence.

“Obviously, as we’ve said, the family is completely devastated, and rightfully so, by this incredibly tragic set of circumstances, ” New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward said.

Because of their age, no further information is being released about the suspect.

The AG’s office also wasn’t able to comment on if the suspect was a family member or what their relationship was to Sweeney and her boys.

Over the last week, New Hampshire State Police have been searching parts of Northfield, Tilton and the I-93 corridor in connection to the case.

However, officials would not elaborate on whether those searches led to any evidence or the murder weapon.

Neighbors said Thursday’s arrest brings some closure.

“We can all put it in the past. People will heal going forward and have a better understanding of what we need to do,” Korenkiewicz said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office wouldn’t comment on whether they plan on petitioning the court to try the suspect as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

