7News First Alert Weather: Hot summertime weather continues through next several days

As we head into the final evening of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, we will be fortunate to have clear skies with light winds and temperatures in the low 90s before sunset and 80s once the sun goes down, making for a fantastic late summer night. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the mid/low 70s.

Sunday will be very similar to today with little-to-no clouds to start off, with some light cumulus developing in the afternoon due to daytime heating. Still, we will be mostly sunny with more places expected to see temperatures in the low 100s. The high pressure ridge overhead will be keeping conditions hot, dry, and sunny through the start of next week, continuing the warming trend we have been witnessing the last few days.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures gradually rise even higher into the triple digits, with some approaching the 105 degree mark on Tuesday due to pre-frontal warming. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance for a stray shower in northern counties late in the day on Tuesday. Heat advisories could go into effect on those 2 days.

A cold front will sweep across Oklahoma on Tuesday, reaching the Red River by Wednesday morning. Models are in agreement that isolated showers and storms will return on Wednesday and Thursday, though don’t expect very high precipitation totals. Another thing we will look forward to from this front is cooler temperatures. Wednesday is expected to be in the mid/upper 90s, with Thursday getting down to the low 90s and upper 80s! Most of the precipitation will clear out by Friday of next week, though more chances of rain are possible to return soon after with a disturbance approaching the Southern Plains by next weekend.

