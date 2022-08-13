7News First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot weekend, with some relief on the horizon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off the weekend much like we have the past few days, mild morning conditions with temperatures reaching the low 90s by noontime. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning and afternoon with relatively light winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most, with a few of us reaching the century mark. As far as weekends in summer go, even with the heat and sun, it will be very enjoyable. The final evening of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo will have very good weather, clear skies with light winds and temperatures in the low 90s before sunset and 80s once the sun goes down.

Sunday will be very similar to today with little-to-no clouds, with more places expected to see temperatures in the low 100s. The high pressure ridge overhead will be keeping conditions hot, dry, and sunny through the start of next week, continuing the warming trend we have been witnessing the last few days.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures gradually rise even higher into the triple digits, with some approaching the 105 degree mark on Tuesday due to pre-frontal warming. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance for a stray shower in northern counties late in the day on Tuesday. Heat advisories could go into effect on those 2 days.

A cold front will sweep across Oklahoma on Tuesday, reaching the Red River by Wednesday morning. Models are in agreement that isolated showers and storms will return on Wednesday and Thursday, though don’t expect very high precipitation totals. Another thing we will look forward to from this front is cooler temperatures. Wednesday is expected to be in the mid/upper 90s, with Thursday getting down to the low 90s and upper 80s! Rain chances will clear out by Friday of next week, though more chances of rain are possible to return soon after by the beginning of the following week.

