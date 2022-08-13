Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot weekend, with some relief on the horizon

First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off the weekend much like we have the past few days, mild morning conditions with temperatures reaching the low 90s by noontime. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning and afternoon with relatively light winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s for most, with a few of us reaching the century mark. As far as weekends in summer go, even with the heat and sun, it will be very enjoyable. The final evening of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo will have very good weather, clear skies with light winds and temperatures in the low 90s before sunset and 80s once the sun goes down.

Sunday will be very similar to today with little-to-no clouds, with more places expected to see temperatures in the low 100s. The high pressure ridge overhead will be keeping conditions hot, dry, and sunny through the start of next week, continuing the warming trend we have been witnessing the last few days.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures gradually rise even higher into the triple digits, with some approaching the 105 degree mark on Tuesday due to pre-frontal warming. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance for a stray shower in northern counties late in the day on Tuesday. Heat advisories could go into effect on those 2 days.

A cold front will sweep across Oklahoma on Tuesday, reaching the Red River by Wednesday morning. Models are in agreement that isolated showers and storms will return on Wednesday and Thursday, though don’t expect very high precipitation totals. Another thing we will look forward to from this front is cooler temperatures. Wednesday is expected to be in the mid/upper 90s, with Thursday getting down to the low 90s and upper 80s! Rain chances will clear out by Friday of next week, though more chances of rain are possible to return soon after by the beginning of the following week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend

Latest News

At the Lake with Lexie visits Waurika Lake, a great place for a weekend getaway!
At the Lake with Lexie: Waurika Lake
A warming trend will continue through the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions
First Alert Forecast: Hot & Dry into the Weekend | 8/12PM
A warming trend will continue through the weekend with sunshine and dry conditions
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend with sunny skies dominating