Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of Fort Sill’s best were recognized Friday afternoon in the Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony.

Squads on Fort Sill were pushed to their physical and mental limits in a series of intense challenges and tests.

The competition not only showed their prowess as individual soldiers, but as a coherent, unified squad.

This year’s Best Squad was from the 428 Field Artillery Brigade, and included Private First Class Kevin Medina.

He said that he and his squad were more than happy to show their support for one another.

“We all just got a lot of experience in stuff that we don’t usually do on a day to day, and it was really great experience,” he said. “Though it was tiring and hot, it was great nonetheless.”

Fort Sill officials call the Squad the most influential level of leadership.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.