Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Plant last Sunday.

That’s according to District Attorney Jason Hicks.

Officials discovered large amounts of sanitizer were being stored in the facility and in other locations in Grady County in the early stages of the investigation.

According to Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.

Following the fire, the Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality ordered entities to stop receiving and transporting hand sanitizer unless it’s in accordance with state and federal law.

The Environmental Protection Agency is at multiple sites in the Grady County area to assess and remove sanitizer.

