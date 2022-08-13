Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant

According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.(Associated Press)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed the Chickasha Manufacturing Plant last Sunday.

That’s according to District Attorney Jason Hicks.

Officials discovered large amounts of sanitizer were being stored in the facility and in other locations in Grady County in the early stages of the investigation.

According to Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.

Following the fire, the Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Environmental Quality ordered entities to stop receiving and transporting hand sanitizer unless it’s in accordance with state and federal law.

The Environmental Protection Agency is at multiple sites in the Grady County area to assess and remove sanitizer.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
A Cache woman accused of killing her husband back in 2019 will soon appear in court.
Cache murder suspect court appearance scheduled for September
A Comanche county man charged with the first degree murder of Shawn Loud in 2020, has been...
Comanche County man sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 stabbing of Shawn Loud
Children living east of 38th Street are now being bussed to Lawton High while children living...
LPS has new bus boundaries

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
7News First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot weekend, with some relief on the horizon
Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners
Fort Sill awards Best Squad Competition winners
Ken Wagner, the State Secretary of Energy and Environment, is resigning from his office.
State Secretary of Energy and Environment steps down
At the Lake with Lexie visits Waurika Lake, a great place for a weekend getaway!
At the Lake with Lexie: Waurika Lake