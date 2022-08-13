Expert Connections
State Secretary of Energy and Environment steps down

Ken Wagner has served since 2019
Ken Wagner, the State Secretary of Energy and Environment, is resigning from his office.(Gov. Stitt Press Office)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ken Wagner, the State Secretary of Energy and Environment, is resigning from his office. Wagner submitted his resignation to Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this week. His resignation is effective September 3rd.

“Ken has been an invaluable asset to our state,” said Stitt. “He has taken Oklahoma’s energy presence to new heights, through expansion and diversification to our energy portfolio. I am thankful for his nearly four years of service to our state.”

Wagner has led Oklahoma in the development of the state’s natural resources, while ensuring clean air and water since taking the role in 2019.

