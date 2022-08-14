First Alert Forecast | 8/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday afternoon will be hot with highs in the triple digits for a good majority of the area. South winds at 10 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies. Pre-frontal warming and one last day of southwest winds will allow for temperatures to soar as high as 104 degrees. Mostly dry conditions are expect with increasing cloud cover and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Given higher dewpoints, a heat advisory will likely be needed for areas along and east of highway-81.

A surface low will deepen near the Nebraska/ Kansas border. This low plus a cold front are still on target to move south Tuesday into Wednesday. This will cool things off tremendously for the remainder of the week. Wednesdays afternoon highs will fall to the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. North to northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will be the coolest day with highs dropping into the upper 80s to low 90s. Sun and clouds are expected with light northeast winds. Friday will stay below average with highs reaching the mid 90s for all locations. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph and mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather continues into next weekend as highs are trending to stay in the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday of next week. With the passing of the cold front, showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Saturday.

Have a great Monday! -LW

