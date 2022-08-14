Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast | 8/14PM

Monday afternoon will be hot with highs in the triple digits for a good majority of the area
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday afternoon will be hot with highs in the triple digits for a good majority of the area. South winds at 10 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies. Pre-frontal warming and one last day of southwest winds will allow for temperatures to soar as high as 104 degrees. Mostly dry conditions are expect with increasing cloud cover and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Given higher dewpoints, a heat advisory will likely be needed for areas along and east of highway-81.

A surface low will deepen near the Nebraska/ Kansas border. This low plus a cold front are still on target to move south Tuesday into Wednesday. This will cool things off tremendously for the remainder of the week. Wednesdays afternoon highs will fall to the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies. North to northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will be the coolest day with highs dropping into the upper 80s to low 90s. Sun and clouds are expected with light northeast winds. Friday will stay below average with highs reaching the mid 90s for all locations. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph and mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather continues into next weekend as highs are trending to stay in the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday of next week. With the passing of the cold front, showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Saturday.

Have a great Monday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant
The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a...
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
Altus football preview
Altus hoping to turn things around in 2022

Latest News

first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Hot Today | 8/14AM
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Hot summertime weather continues through next several days
First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
7News First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot weekend, with some relief on the horizon
At the Lake with Lexie visits Waurika Lake, a great place for a weekend getaway!
At the Lake with Lexie: Waurika Lake