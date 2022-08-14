Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles.

During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe.

Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth.

“What’s going on in this room right now is that we are doing a pickle tasting contest so people have come in everybody’s got their own special family recipe and now’s the opportunity to bring those in for them to be judged,” said Foster

Foster says they had 11 entries with four different categories to enter.

The categories included the original dill pickle, sweet pickles, bread & butter, hot & spicy pickles, and best of show.

She said this has been a fun experience but her favorite part is all the people involved.

“Absolutely the people it has been so much fun watching them come in, we had a little boy who came in, he and his mom had canned, had done pickles, so he was talking to me about what he had done and how much fun it was and what he was looking forward to , so that’s the best part for me,” she said.

The judge panel consisted of 4 judges to include Mayor Stan Booker.

Council woman and judge, Linda Chapman said it was different from what she had expected.

“I was surprised that the different categories that each one tasted so different, I was expecting it to taste like the jar that I buy in the grocery store and it was very different,” said Chapman.

She also said she would definitely do it again if given the chance.

