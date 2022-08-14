Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton Farmer’s Market hosts pickle fest

Today the theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles and during this event they held a pickle tasting contest.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The theme at the Lawton Farmers Market was all about pickles.

During this event they held a pickle tasting contest to find out who had an award winning pickle recipe.

Volunteer Sandy Foster, said this was the moment of truth.

“What’s going on in this room right now is that we are doing a pickle tasting contest so people have come in everybody’s got their own special family recipe and now’s the opportunity to bring those in for them to be judged,” said Foster

Foster says they had 11 entries with four different categories to enter.

The categories included the original dill pickle, sweet pickles, bread & butter, hot & spicy pickles, and best of show.

She said this has been a fun experience but her favorite part is all the people involved.

“Absolutely the people it has been so much fun watching them come in, we had a little boy who came in, he and his mom had canned, had done pickles, so he was talking to me about what he had done and how much fun it was and what he was looking forward to , so that’s the best part for me,” she said.

The judge panel consisted of 4 judges to include Mayor Stan Booker.

Council woman and judge, Linda Chapman said it was different from what she had expected.

“I was surprised that the different categories that each one tasted so different, I was expecting it to taste like the jar that I buy in the grocery store and it was very different,” said Chapman.

She also said she would definitely do it again if given the chance.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation has now turned into a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Deputy, civilian shot at home near Bridge Creek
According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant
Altus football preview
Altus hoping to turn things around in 2022
The annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival is August 13, with entertainment and watermelon...
Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off this weekend
On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a...
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman

Latest News

first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Mostly Sunny & Hot Today | 8/14AM
On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a...
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Hot summertime weather continues through next several days
According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant