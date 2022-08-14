Expert Connections
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman

On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a rural area south of Fort Towson.(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with a multi-state missing person investigation.

It started on or about Aug. 4 when 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case left Louisiana for Colorado. According to the OSBI, Case stayed in contact with family members until Aug. 5. At that time, she was traveling on Hwy 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, Oklahoma.

On Friday night, authorities located Case’s 2006 Black GM Enjoy with Louisiana plates 957FDO along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a rural area south of Fort Towson, Oklahoma. She was not with the vehicle and her whereabouts are unknown.

Law enforcement said Case traveled through North Texas, stopping at convenience stores in Mt. Pleasant, Gladewater, Lewisville, Gainesville and Paris, Texas between Aug. 4-5.

Case is 5′5″, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black spaghetti strap style top, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who may have had contact with Case, or has any information on how her vehicle ended up by the Kiamichi Rivers, is encouraged to contact the OSBI tip line at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous

