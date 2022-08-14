Expert Connections
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.(Source: Associated Press)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck in Caddo County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it’s unknown when the crash happened, but the wreckage was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Fort Cobb on OK-9.

45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez, both of Anadarko, were headed southbound when the vehicle departed the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The SUV eventually landed on its top in the Washita river.

Horse was thrown from the vehicle, landing in the water. Gomez was found in the vehicle.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

