Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash
A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a...
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman
Elgin Football Preview 2022
Veteran Elgin team prepares for bump to 5A
According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is...
Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
A meteor took people by surprise in Utah over the weekend.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
A youth coach was shot and killed Saturday in front of his players at a football game,...
Community mourns youth coach shot and killed at game