7News First Alert Weather: Hot next couple of days, then cooldown past midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! While the past few mornings have been nice in terms of sunrise temperatures, we will see warmer mornings for at least today and tomorrow. These will lead to hot afternoons with daytime highs in the low 100s for most. Mostly sunny skies today, though afternoon heating will lead to summertime cumulus clouds popping-up across Texoma, which could provide a little relief in terms of sky coverage. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph as we expect to stay dry.

Tonight we will see some clouds build in throughout the overnight hours, with partly cloudy conditions for some by sunrise tomorrow. Another warm early morning with lows in the mid/upper 70s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day by far for the foreseeable future, mostly due to pre-frontal warming from a cold front descending south across Northern Oklahoma. Highs will rise into the triple digits for nearly everyone, reaching up to 104°/105° for some. This will most likely lead to heat advisories tomorrow afternoon, especially with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Isolated showers and storms will fire up just ahead of the front near I-40 tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be limited to areas north of the Red River as not everyone will see rain, though light precipitation will be in the forecast heading into the overnight hours.

The cold front will sweep across Southwest Oklahoma by Wednesday morning, leading to much cooler daytime highs in the low 90s that afternoon with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will still be present, but coverage will continuously move south to be in line with the cold front as it descends into North Texas. Rain chances on Thursday will fall off across the area, as models are showing coverage to be regulated to far southern areas as the front pushes into Central Texas. Thursday will be cool (as far as cool days in summer go) in the low 90s and upper 80s with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies.

Very few rain chances on Friday and Saturday as temperatures will slightly rise into the mid/upper 90s, though a secondary trough and cold front is expected to arrive by Sunday, ushering in another round of showers and storms early next week, along with the possibility for high temperatures to fall into the 80s (in August!).

