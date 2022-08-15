Expert Connections
Candidates focused on road improvements in Comanche County Commissioner Runoff

In the upcoming elections on August 23, residents will have the opportunity to vote in the runoff between Gail Turner and John O’Brien for Comanche....
By Cade Taylor and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming elections on August 23, residents will have the opportunity to vote in the runoff between Gail Turner and John O’Brien for Comanche County Commissioner District One.

Incumbent Gail Turner has held the office of Commissioner for District One for nearly 24-years, and is hoping to do so for a 25th.

Turner hopes to use the time to continue working on his promise of fixing roads in town.

“We have a lot more people, a lot more traffic, our expenses are a lot more like everybody else, but our money hasn’t changed. So, we’re going to be very aggressive this summer on spending some of that money and improving some of our roads; making them safer,” said Turner.

His opponent, John O’Brien, a retired U.S. Army Veteran, has lived in Comanche County for about 12 years.

O’Brien said if elected he will focus on recruiting and keeping employees, and putting an emphasis on economic development.

“I want to help the local business recover by creating revenue generating opportunities in the form of awarding contract bids to our local vendors, rather than outside the county and outside the state even,” said O’Brien.

The Republican candidate who wins the runoff will take office in January 2023.

For more information on the upcoming elections on August 23, click here.

