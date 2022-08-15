City council ward 3 candidates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton voters will find two names on the ballot for Lawton City Council Ward 3.

Linda Chapman is the incumbent facing Army veteran Cartessa Smith. Linda Chapman is completing her first term as council member for Ward 3 and is seeking re-election. If elected, she plans to continue some of her current projects.

Cartessa Smith is an Army veteran currently working as a licensed professional counselor, she hopes to be a voice for the people.

“Moving forward in the city to bring more growth here, letting people know that there are jobs here, and that’s what we are trying to accomplish and like I said before neighborhood pride, taking care of our property and helping each other do that,” said Chapman.

“I feel like coming in and having that open avenue of being your representative of being your council person, you tell me what it is that concerns you and I’m going to get to work for you,” said Smith.

Smith studied political science and psychology at Cameron University. She is an advocate for mental health.

Chapman has represented Ward 3 for the past 3 years. They both plan to use their individual experience in their favor.

“I try to listen to them and try to solve some of their problems, I can’t do all but I try very hard so I hope that they can see that in me, that I have a building box of character, of honesty, integrity,” said Chapman.

“My background in politics and my background in psychology can allow me the resources and the knowledge that I need to really get in there and comb through the budget,” said Smith.

Chapman also said that being a part of city council is her way of giving back to a community that she has been a part of for many years.

Smith said she became interested in city council when she wanted to better understand where her tax dollars were going.

Ward 3 covers a majority of the area between Cache Road and Lee Blvd. from Sheridan Road to 52nd Street.

