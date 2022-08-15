Expert Connections
City of Duncan closes roadways for water main repairs

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main.

Officials expect the repairs to last for approximately 4 to 6 hours, or until all repairs are complete.

Residents who live in the area may experience water outages or water pressure during that time.

City officials want to reminder drivers in the area to use caution and obey all warning signs, and while local access will remain, no thru traffic will be allowed.

The City of Duncan appreciates the patience of residents during the much needed repairs.

