Congressman Tom Cole hosting telephone town hall Monday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole is hosting a telephone town hall Monday.

Cole plans to discuss recent activity in Congress and national news items with constituents.

Specifically, he plans to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act, which he calls “a bad bill.”

It’s happening tomorrow from 6-7 p.m. You can dial in by calling 833-305-1727.

