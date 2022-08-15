Congressman Tom Cole hosting telephone town hall Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole is hosting a telephone town hall Monday.

Cole plans to discuss recent activity in Congress and national news items with constituents.

Specifically, he plans to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act, which he calls “a bad bill.”

It’s happening tomorrow from 6-7 p.m. You can dial in by calling 833-305-1727.

