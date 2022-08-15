Early voting in Comanche County begins Thursday
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Early Voting for the Primary Run-offs and special elections in Comanche County begins Thursday, giving residents a chance to cast their vote before election day on August 23.
Special elections for Comanche County include Lawton City Council Wards 3 and 4, a Medicine Park Proposition and the Central High Bond Issue Election.
Residents can receive and cast an early ballot on August 18 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Election and polling places will be on Election Day, August 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.