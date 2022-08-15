Expert Connections
Fiber internet provider holds Meet & Greet in Altus

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Bluepeak, a new fiber internet provider in the area, will hold a Meet & Greet for residents to learn more about the company’s expansion in Altus.

Officials with Bluepeak will be on-hand to discuss the construction and communication process involved in their $9 million expansion, and also give a demonstration of their TV streaming solutions.

The Meet & Greet will take place at Southwest Technology Center in Altus on Monday, August 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information on Bluepeak’s high-speed internet service in Altus or to sign up for updates about the construction process, click here.

