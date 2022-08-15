Firefighters battle large grassfire near Comanche County Line

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently on the scene of a large grassfire near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19.

7News’ Jarred Burk was on scene, and said crews are fighting diligently to put out the blaze, which has now jumped Hwy 19 and is headed north.

According to a local landowner, the fire began last week and was rekindled by strong winds on Monday.

At this time, only one home is being threatened by the blaze, but fire crews are working together to keep it protected.

We will continue to release updates, as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.