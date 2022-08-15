First Alert Forecast: Hot & Mostly Dry Tomorrow, Cooler Weather Later this Week | 8/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The day tomorrow will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Look for an increase in cloud cover as the day goes on. With pre-frontal warming, this will allow for temperatures tomorrow afternoon to soar into the triple digits for all locations. With dewpoints being highest along highway-81, a heat advisory remains in place from 12PM-7PM as heat index values could be as high as 105°. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Isolated to widely scattered early, evening thunderstorms will remain possible near and slightly north of the cold front, which should be along or just north of I-40. Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 55mph.

Cold front #1 on the 7-day forecast is still on time to move in overnight tomorrow into Wednesday. It’s looking to clear the Red River by daybreak Wednesday so expect a spread in high temperatures. Areas closest to I-40 will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Counties along the Red River will see highs in the low to mid 90s. Counties furthest south of north Texas will remain in the upper 90s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Most of Wednesday is looking to stay dry with partly cloudy skies.

Dry air will filter into the area Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures to start the day will be in the mid to upper 60s with cloudy skies. We’ll see sun and clouds for the day on Thursday with highs dropping into the upper 80s and low 90s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Right now, we’re looking at mostly dry conditions for southwest Oklahoma counties Thursday. Areas in north Texas will continue to see scattered to numerous showers/storms.

By Friday, south winds will return and so will mostly sunny skies. This combination will allow for a slight warm up. Look for daytime highs in the mid 90s (this being near-average for mid August). Don’t expect the warm up to last because cold front #2 is expected to move in early Sunday morning. This will reinforce cooler weather across our viewing area through the weekend/ early next week.

As the cold front approaches northern Oklahoma Saturday, this will increase precipitation chances for all locations in the evening Saturday. Saturday will see highs in the upper 90s with isolated low 100s. South winds at 5 to 15mph. With the arrival of the second cold front, highs on Sunday will fall into the upper 80s and low 90s with north wind at 10 to 15mph. By this time next week, we’re looking at highs in the low to mid 80s with morning temperatures in the 60s. Cold front #2 will likely result in a better chance for widespread rain for much of southwest Oklahoma & north Texas.

Have a great week! -LW

