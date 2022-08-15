Fort Sill Bentley Gate closed for construction

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday was the first day of Fort Sill’s lengthy Bentley gate closure, while officials work to add much need security features to the gate.

The Fort Sill gate located on Sheridan next to the visitors center, known as Bentley gate, is expected to be closed until the end of October.

During that time, Scott Gate, which is located on Fort Sill Blvd, will turn into a twenty-four hour gate to help combat daily traffic on post.

The 52nd Street Gate will also have extended hours, from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m..

The Visitor Center Gate and Key Gate, off I-44, will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation.

The original story can be found below.

