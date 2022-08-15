Expert Connections
Fundraiser held for young man in need of heart transplant

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Indian taco fundraiser was held at Apache High School in benefit of Kristopher Killsfirst Jr., who is in need of a heart transplant.

Kristopher is currently on the waiting list just waiting for the right match. His father Kristopher senior said they have a great support system.

“For the community to come out like this and help us, we couldn’t do it alone,” said Kristopher Sr.

Kristopher Jr. is a 23 year old student at Southwest Oklahoma State University.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with congenital heart failure and has been on a left ventricular assist device for the past 4 years.

A recent infection has accelerated his need for a new heart. Kristopher Sr. said the wait has been like a roller coaster ride.

“One of the things that he has taught us is the importance of being a donor, so me and my wife after going through this experience we are now donors because my son would benefit from it,” he said.

He also said he would like for people to think about becoming donor’s because of the second chance that you could give someone.

Kristopher Jr. grandmother has been working for Apache schools for over 40 years and is always in charge of making frybread for any fundraiser, but this one was special to her. She said it means a lot to be able to help her grandson.

“He’s my baby, and to help anybody is so fulfilling to help somebody that’s in need,” she said.

If you would like to still donate the family has a donation account set up at City national bank under the name of Kristopher Killsfirst.

